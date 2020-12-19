Karnataka man sits atop coconut tree for 8 hours, demands to be reunited with wife

In a bizarre incident, a 40-year-old man climbed a coconut tree and sat atop for about eight hours in Karnataka's Dasobanahalli Gollarahatti village, demanding that his wife be reunited with him. According to villagers, the woman had left him five years ago after frequent quarrels.

The man, identified as Doddappa, climbed the tree around 3 pm on Tuesday and refused to come down, chastising villagers for failing to resolve the family dispute and bring his wife home, reports Mumbai Mirror. Doddappa said it has been difficult for him all these years taking care of the house and three sons.

For eight hours, villagers and Doddappa's sons stood below, requesting and persuading him to come down. However, a stubborn Doddappa insisted that he would come down only after his wife returns. Villagers said Doddappa had married twice and it was his second wife who left him.

He first married a cousin who went to her maternal home 20 years ago as she was not able to conceive. "His second wife left for her mother's home five years ago after repeated fights with him," a villager said.

Later, the villagers informed Kanahosahalli police in the evening. PSI H Nagaraj rushed to the spot by 8 pm and assured Doddappa that his wife would be brought back. Three hours later, the police managed to bring Doddappa's wife and convinced him to come down with the help of fire and emergency services personnel.

Nagaraj said the police did not receive any complaint. "We conducted a meeting late night in the presence of village elders and convinced the couple to live together. Both have agreed to reconcile in the interest of their sons," he said.

