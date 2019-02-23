Karnataka meets Railways terms for Bengaluru suburban service

national

The Ministry of Railways had, however, agreed to grant its land for the project at a nominal lease of Rs 1 per acre, reducing the cost by 30 per cent and saving Rs 6,700 crore

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Karnataka has agreed to meet the terms of Indian Railways for building the 161 km Bengaluru suburban project at Rs 23,000 crore, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Friday.

"The project envisages building 82 stations with 12 inter-changes for the metro service in six years, and provides connectivity to the international airport as required for the special purpose vehicle (SPV)," Goyal told reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to resolve issue.

The Ministry of Railways had, however, agreed to grant its land for the project at a nominal lease of Rs 1 per acre, reducing the cost by 30 per cent and saving Rs 6,700 crore.

The 119 conditions of the state government were acting as road blocks for commencing the suburban rail project in India's tech hub, bedevilled by grid locks, land shortage and other infrastructure woes.

"The state cabinet will meet on February 25 to approve our 19 conditions by the state government through a special resolution," said Goyal. "The state government has also agreed for the right of FSI '5' on railway land to the railways for financing the project," said Goyal.

The air-conditioned EMU (Electrical Multiple Unit) rake is planned for suburban corridor to facilitate safe and comfortable journey to the denizens. "The suburban rail service is much cheaper than other modes of transport like metro and bus, besides easing traffic congestion plaguing the city," Goyal added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever