Karnataka Police prevent child marriage, save minor girl

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Karnataka Police have prevented the wedding of a minor girl in Ballary district, and arrested eight persons under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Located 301 km from Bengaluru in the north-eastern part of Karnataka, the Ballari district is one of the most backward regions in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Ballary district Superintendent of Police, Saidullah Adawat, said that acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the marriage hall, where the wedding was taking place on Thursday.

"Though the parents claimed that their daughter was 17 years old, school records showed her age as 14 years and 8 months. Therefore, we prevented the marriage," he said.

The SP added that the parents of the girl were daily wage labourers and perhaps due to lack of awareness, they were marrying off their daughter.

The police have arrested Surendra, the groom, the victim's mother, father, brother and priest, among others.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter and further probe is on.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever