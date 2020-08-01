Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results likely to be declared on first week of August on karresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examination results that were to be declared on July 20 will be announced in the first week of August, the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Saturday.

Students can log on to karresults.nic.in to check their results.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC Class 10 board examinations were held on June 25 despite opposition from the Congress and JD(U) leaders for conducting it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how you can check the Karnataka SSLC results online:

Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Find the direct link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Fill your exam roll number and other details on the page

Verify the details against your hall ticket and click on ‘submit’

Your SSLC Result 2020 marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download PDF of the marksheet or take printout for future reference

As the exams were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more 1 lakh officials were deployed in various exam centre to conduct the examinations smoothly. Measures such as one student in every bench were put in place to ensure social distance is followed.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news