Karnataka: Two students commit suicide by consuming rat poison

Updated: Oct 14, 2019, 08:30 IST | ANI

According to the police, Vishnu and Greeshma were in love, but their families opposed their relationship as they belonged to different castes.

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
Mangaluru (Karnataka): Two students of a private college here allegedly committed suicide by consuming rat poison at a lodge in Mangaluru. The deceased have been identified as Vishnu (22) and Greeshma (21).

According to the police, Vishnu and Greeshma were in love, but their families opposed their relationship as they belonged to different castes.

"The couple had booked a room in a lodge on Friday. On Saturday evening they tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison. However, the hotel staff took them to a hospital. Vishnu was declared dead on Sunday noon, while Greeshma died in the evening," police said.

