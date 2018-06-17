Karnataka's Meghana, Tejas shoot gold in mixed team event

The West Bengal duo suffered heartbreak as they finished with a cumulative score of 495.8. Madhya Pradesh's Aishwarya and Yana secured the third spot as they scored 433.3

Asian Air Gun Championship silver medallist Meghana M. Sajjanar and Tejas Krishna Prasad of Karnataka proved to be a deadly combination for their opponents as they annexed the gold medal in the 10 metre Air Rifle mixed team senior event at the Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday. While the Karnataka pair reigned supreme with a score of 495.9, the duo from Punjab -- Junior World Cup bronze medallist Arjun Babuta and Anjum Moudgil -- finished just behind them with a score of 492.5.

Languishing behind with 429.9 points, Maharashtra's Omkar and Neha had to be content with a bronze medal. Prodigious shooter Manini Kaushik displayed her class as she combined with Divyansh for Rajasthan to tower over the pair from West Bengal which included teenage sensation and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Amartya, to clinch the gold medal with a score of 497.3 in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team Junior category. Manini trains at the Gun for Glory Academy.

The West Bengal duo suffered heartbreak as they finished with a cumulative score of 495.8. Madhya Pradesh's Aishwarya and Yana secured the third spot as they scored 433.3. The duo from Rajasthan had to toil really hard to clinch their second gold medal in the Youth category with a score of 496.5 as the Madhya Pradesh pair -- Aishwarya Tomar and Mansi -- were hot on their heels and finished narrowly behind with a cumulative score of 496.4 to settle for silver. Ramanya and Chinmai of Uttar Pradesh scored 430.6 to finish third and secured a spot on the podium.

