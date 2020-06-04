Karolina Pliskova can't live without her phone during COVID-19 lockdown

Czech tennis star Karolina Pliskova has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic-caused lockdown has increased dependency on her mobile phone. When asked what's the one thing she cannot live without, she told Tennis Channel's Confessional Cart, "Well, unfortunately, right now it's going to be my phone, but it's going to be my family too."

And the one emoji that she uses the most is the laughing one. "I cannot be without it. I use it every time," she remarked. Talking about her workout playlist, she said: "I listen to a lot of Czech music. Right now, I start to listen, actually to Kelly Family."

Meanwhile, Karolina also spoke about the best advice she received: "I think most is to enjoy the journey...because it's not forever. And tennis life is quite short although it's heavy. Just to enjoy it a little bit more."

