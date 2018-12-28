Kartarpur corridor 'high point of diplomacy' for Imran Khan govt: Pakistan

international

Faisal said, however, there was "no progress" on contentious issues with India and the Kartarpur corridor was the only positive development

The Kartapur corridor connects Sikh pilgrim sites in India and Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday described the Kartarpur corridor as the "high point of diplomacy" for the Imran Khan government while admitted that there was "no progress" on the contentious issues with India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that the Kartarpur corridor was the "high point of diplomacy for Pakistan's new government, along with Afghan (peace) developments."

Faisal said that despite India's refusal to start a dialogue, Pakistan went ahead with the groundbreaking of the corridor. Prime Minister Khan in November laid the foundation stone for the corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district to facilitate visa-free movement of pilgrims.

