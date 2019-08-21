Karti Chidambaram: Drama enacted for 'voyeuristic pleasure of some'

national

Karti Chidambaram said the 'drama and spectacle' was being enacted by the probe agencies for the 'voyeuristic pleasure of some'

Karti Chidambaram in a file picture

New Delhi: The son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambara thanked the Congress party for its support to his father and said the 'drama and spectacle' was being enacted by the probe agencies for the 'voyeuristic pleasure of some'.

As officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) scaled the boundary wall of the Jor Bagh residence of his father to arrest him, Karti Chidambaram tweeted, "The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some."

"I am thankful to the @INCIndia Shri @RahulGandhi, @priyankagandhi, for their support. And ever grateful to @KapilSibal, @DrAMSinghvi, @salman7khurshid, for being there with us throughout."

The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 21, 2019

"I have been raided 4 times. Appeared for over 20 summons. Each session for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours. Been a 'guest' of the CBI:) for 12 days. There is still no chargesheet for alleged events which apparently took place in 2008 and a FIR in 2017. There is no case."

