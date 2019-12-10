Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, to play Elvis of Punjab?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

He may be giving finishing touches to Aaj Kal, but another subject has already caught the attention of Imtiaz Ali. mid-day has learnt that the filmmaker, in a joint venture with Reliance Entertainment, has acquired the rights to make a film on popular Punjabi folk singer, the late Amar Singh Chamkila. Often referred to as the Elvis of Punjab, Chamkila rose to fame in the '80s with his songs that spoke of extra-marital relationships, drug abuse and the patriarchal mindset of Punjabi men, thus reflecting the realities of life in the state. His songs made him as much a controversial figure as they earned him overnight fame.

Imtiaz Ali and Amar Singh Chamkila

A source reveals, "The makers have obtained permission from the singer's family to translate his life story on celluloid. While the scripting is underway, the makers are already tossing around names for the male lead. Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan are tipped as the frontrunners for the role. Imtiaz will be creatively involved in the film, and will train his focus on it following the release of his Valentine's Day offering that features Kartik and Sara Ali Khan. The director too has yet to be finalised."

