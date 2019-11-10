Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Dostana 2; will the sequel be double the fun?

The sequel to Dostana was long pending. It was announced that the second film would reunite Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Kirron Kher, and Katrina Kaif would replace Priyanka Chopra. However, destiny had other plans. Dostana 2 is now being made with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

Tarun Mansukhani is replaced by debutant director Collin D'Cunha and Karan Johar is very much intact. Aaryan and Lakshya will essay the role of two men in love, unlike the first film where this narrative was nothing but a hoax for the men's own needs and desperation. Kapoor will essay the role of Aaryan's sister.

And taking to his Instagram account, Aaryan announced he has begun shooting for the film. The announcement does come in style, but we hope the film is as entertaining as the first one, if not more. Have a look:

And before beginning the shoot, the actor took the blessings of Johar by touching his feet with a hilarious caption - The Dharma rivaaz all the actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film:

Aaryan is currently flooded with work and is one of the most promising actors in recent times. In a month, he has Pati Patni Aur Woh coming up, in February next year, he'll give the audiences a film with Imtiaz Ali and opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up with Kiara Advani that releases on July 31, 2020.

