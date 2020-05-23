Kartik Aaryan flaunts 'low pollution ka glow' in this latest Instagram post

Kartik Aaryan shared a photograph of himself with the afterthought that he wouldn't delete it later. In the Instagram picture, Kartik flashes a cute smile and glowing skin. "Felt cute won't delete later," he captioned it. Ace couturier Manish Malhotra commented: "Looking very good. All glowing."

Kartik replied: "Low pollution ka glow!" Replying to Shanoo Sharma's emojis, Kartik asked: "Madam industry kabh khulegi? (When will the industry open?)."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for some big films like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, an action film with Tanhaji director Om Raut, and he is also in talks with Shashank Khaitan for a film with Dharma Productions. The actor was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee. the film also stars Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He has, throughout the lockdown period, made distinctive efforts through social media, be it through his monologue or rapping, to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus and the importance to stay at home.

