Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by fans at Gaiety Cinema, see photos

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan surprised his fans at Gaiety theatre by meeting them during the Luka Chuppi show

Kartik Aaryan with fans.

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Luka Chuppi got a tremendous response from audiences and critics alike. To surprise his fans, Kartik visited Gaiety Cinema in Bandra, Mumbai to greet his fans as they geared up to watch the film. The actor was all smiles to witness the whistling and cheering from the sea of fans gathered to watch a glimpse and take pictures with him.



Kartik Aaryan with fans at Gaiety Cinema. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

One look at the picture and it's pretty obvious that the actor is being loved by everyone. On Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the actor is massy and masses favourite. Kartik's performance in the film has been gaining a lot of appreciation from the critics and is even earning big bucks at the box-office. The film raked in Rs 8 crore on day 1, which preceded the trade pundits expectations.

The actor is receiving immense love from the audience for his lover-boy image in Luka Chuppi, which is based on livein relationships. When Kartik was prodded if he would ever move in a live-in relationship? He said that he never thought about it. "Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always felt that I will get married to that person. Not that there have been so many relationships but one or two. So, that has been the feeling. I have never felt the urge to stay in one house together. Maybe, because I already spend lots and lots of time together when I am in a relationship. So, it's something which is already there and you get to know each other when you spend so much time. I never planned but it depends; going further if someone asks for it, then it might happen," revealed the 28-year-old actor.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan team up with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal sequel

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates