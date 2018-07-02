Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon super excited about their next film

Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will start rolling in August. The film will be helmed by Laxman Utekar who was the director of photography of films including Hindi Medium

Kartik Aaryan

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are super excited about working on their next film titled Luka Chuppi. Kriti plays a Mathura girl who had gone to Delhi to study and now is back in her hometown.

"Next #LukaChuppi. Super excited," Kartik, who is fresh off the success of "Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety", tweeted on Monday.

Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura in the upcoming film. His co-star Kriti tweeted: "'Luka Chuppi'. Super excited for this one! March 2019."

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi will start rolling in August. The film will be helmed by Laxman Utekar who was the director of photography of films including Hindi Medium. He has also directed Marathi films -- Tapaal and Lalbaugcha Raja. This will be his Bollywood debut as a director.

