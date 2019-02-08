Kartik Aaryan on sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh remake

bollywood

Shooting for the remake of the 1978 film has begun with Kartik Aaryan reprising Sanjeev Kumar's role

Kartik Aaryan on sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Producer Juno Chopra, Kartik Aaryan and director Mudassar Aziz share a light moment on the set of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Shooting for the remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film has begun with Kartik reprising Sanjeev Kumar's role. Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday also feature in the comedy.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, the actor had to shed his cool-dude swag and instead will be seen sporting a slightly mature look replete with a chevron style moustache in the film. His look from the film has gone viral and netizens have turned him into memes! Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Luka Chuppi which also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak. The film is set to release on March 1.

Earlier, Ananya Panday took to her social media to share the announcement of her second film. Recently, Ananya shared a post from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh saying, "woaaaah!!!! #PatiPatniAurWoh #SuperBlessed#NewJourney #FirstDay" [sic].

Taapsee Pannu has reportedly claimed that she was dropped from Pati Patni Aur Woh remake without any intimation. Taapsee even said that she deserves an answer for being ousted from the film at the last minute.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates