Valentine's Day: Kartik Aaryan opens up on his link-up with Sara Ali Khan

A lot has been written about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and their speculative relationship. Ever since the two young actors came together for the Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, rumours that they are dating have been rife. While the two of them never made their relationship official, their social media posts and frequent outings made it apparent that they were together. From lunch dates to seeing each other off at airports, the couple's small gestures managed to grab eyeballs.

Recently, there were reports that Sara and Kartik had called it quits to focus on their individual careers. Some rumours in the grapevine even suggested Kartik refused to shoot with Sara for Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama after they parted ways.

Recently, Kartik opened up on the reports of his link-up with her co-star. Speaking to Bombay Times, the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor said, "All I can say is that she's always been that confident girl, who's always spoken whatever has come to heart. She doesn't hide things and I really appreciate that. That is something a lot of people don't have. And Sara is someone who really doesn't hide anything, there's nothing to hide. So, I was amazed by her confidence and that day I was also intrigued and told. I thought that I should work with if there's an opportunity. And it happened when Imtiaz Ali sir decided it one fine day."

Recently, when Kartik was asked about his relationship status he had said that it was Sara who had confessed that she had a crush on him. When the actor was asked about his plans for Valentine's Day, he revealed, "We (Sara and he) will go out to watch a movie. We will be watching Love Aaj Kal. It's a date night. On February 14 or 13, we will go out together and watch the film."

Rumours of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dating and then breaking up have been going strong for quite a while now, so we won't be surprised if the cute couple has reconciled.

Their upcoming film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is touted to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal and is all set to release on February 14, 2020. Sara will then star in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, slated to release on May 1. As far as Aaryan is concerned, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming on July 31, which will be followed by Dostana 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates