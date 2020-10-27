Kartik Aaryan's three-film deal with big production house has fallen through?

It was widely reported last month that Kartik Aaryan, who had a dream run in 2019 with hits in Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, was in talks with Eros International for a three-film deal. While details of the projects were kept under wraps, it was heard that the multi-crore agreement included profit-sharing on each film, thus catapulting the actor to the big league. However, buzz in the trade circles indicates that the deal has fallen through.

A source reveals, "Kartik and the head honchos of Eros International were negotiating over the past few months. The studio had apparently offered him a five-year blind contract wherein the concepts of the films were not provided to him. As a result, the deal has been held off due to creative differences. Both parties hope to pursue the discussion at a later stage." Meanwhile, Aaryan is prepping for his next with Ram Madhvani, post which he will set his sights on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

mid-day reached out to Aaryan's team and the Eros spokesperson. Both remained unavailable for comment.

