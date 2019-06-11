Kartik Aaryan welcomes Mumbai's monsoon in this fun way

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan who is a complete pluviophile and loves being outdoors when it pours, excitedly stepped out with an umbrella to enjoy the bliss of monsoon

Kartik Aaryan

There is something about the first rain that despite all the inconvenience that it causes, it doesn’t fail to bring a smile on our face and fill our heart with immense joy. Take, for instance, our dishy dude Kartik Aaryan, who was in the midst of shooting for his hotly-anticipated film with Imtiaz Ali when it started to pour on Monday evening. The shooting was immediately stalled due to the heavy rains and the team waited patiently for the downpour to stop.

However, while the team waited for the rains to subside, Kartik who is a complete pluviophile and loves being outdoors when it pours, excitedly stepped out with an umbrella to enjoy the bliss of monsoon. He recorded the moment of him enjoying the rains and posted the video on his Instagram story for his fans. Kartik wrote, "After waiting for 3 hrs… Baarish ne kiya pack up."

Prior to this story, the heartthrob of Bollywood had even captured moments of the team and director Imtiaz Ali relaxing and having a good time as it poured outside and had shared it on his social media.

View this post on Instagram Difficult road ahead but then there is always a bowl of Muesli A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onMay 15, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

On the work front, the Luka Chuppi actor will next be seen in BR Films Pati Patni Aur Woh, followed by Imtiaz Ali’s untitled romantic drama, which is scheduled for release next year. According to reports, Kartik has also bagged the sequel of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

There has also been tattle about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan being more than just co-stars of Imtiaz Ali's next film, tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak ð« A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onJun 5, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

The actors are now doing a film together, which is a sequel to the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal that featured Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The sequel is also helmed by the original filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali.

The film began its schedule from New Delhi and ever since the actors started shooting for their parts, photos and videos have been leaked from the sets. Sara wrapped up her schedule before Kartik and a party was thrown by the team to celebrate its completion. Those videos too were an instant hit on social media.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's THIS picture has become the talk of the town

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates