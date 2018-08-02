Karunanidhi a born fighter: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

national

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday termed DMK President M. Karunanidhi a born fighter. He made the remark after visiting Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Vijayan said he met DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son M.K. Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi and enquired about the 94-year old politician's health condition.

Vijayan said he was informed that Karunanidhi's condition is improving. The Kerala Chief Minister also wished him a speedy recovery.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for five times, was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on July 28. His blood pressure has been stabilised with medical management and he continues to be monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said in a statement. DMK leader A Raja, who is present at the hospital, also reiterated the same and added that the party chief is now out of danger.

Karunanidhi was undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence for fever due to Urinary Tract Infection

