Karva Chauth 2020: Maheep Kapoor, Bipasha Basu spread festive cheer

Bollywood celebrities have always been celebrating Karva Chauth with a lot of enthusiasm and this year is no different. Karva Chauth 2020 saw celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Hema Malini, Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon spreading festive cheer with their social media photos and videos.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep, shared some throwback Karva Chauth memories from over the years. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram Karva Chauth â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onNov 3, 2020 at 4:40pm PST

Bipasha Basu shared a video from last year's celebrations and wrote, "Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do..."

Raveena Tandon posted a a few photos from her pre-Karva Chauth preparations, and the actress looks stunning in a pastel salwar kameez.

To celebrate Karva Chauth, Tahira Kashyap decorated her palm with henna with her version of snowflakes. She wrote, "Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!!"

Hema Malini took to Twitter to share Karva Chauth 2020 wishes. She tweeted, "Today is Karwa Chauth. To all of you observing this fast, I convey my best wishes for a fulfilling, blessed Karwa Chauth where all your prayers come true."

Here's wishing everyone a happy Karva Chauth!

