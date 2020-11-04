Karva Chauth 2020: Why do women celebrate Karva Chauth?

Karva Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindu women on the fourth full moon of the Kartika month. The festival is centered around the fast kept by married women, from sunrise to moonrise, for the long life of their husbands. Women pray for their husbands’ well-being and worship Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartikeya, and Goddess Parvati.

The festival has faced criticism in recent years for its patriarchal roots and for perpetrating regressive customs. The fact that the average life expectancy of the Indian man (as per the World Bank) is 68 years, even less than that of Iran (75 years), Colombia (74 years), Serbia (74 years), and West Bank and Gaza (72 years), doesn’t help its cause either. There is also a section of women across ages who view it as an act of love. We reached out to a diverse range of women to unearth the complex motivations behind this age-old festival.

Excerpts:

A symbol of love

Nowadays it has become a trend to fast. Ever since I was a kid, I saw women in the neighbourhood celebrating the festival with much fervour and excitement. Even though my husband is okay with me not fasting owing to health reasons, to fast for your husband’s health and to be appreciated for it is a cherished experience. At the end of the day, when you get that warm hug, it all seems worth it. In many ways, Karva Chauth is a symbol of love.

-Neeta Galhotra, 60, Jaipur based artist

To fast or disappoint

I don’t fast any other day of the year because I don’t believe in denying myself food and making the God within me suffer. Karva Chauth is an interesting dilemma because the norm is to fast for a specific target- the long life of my spouse. My husband worries at the idea of me fasting owing to health reasons. But I know he’d be disappointed if I don’t. Even if the happiness derived from fasting isn’t much, the act of skipping the fast would leave a sour taste in his mouth. Much like other festivals, I think I do it in the spirit of the ritual. Sometimes, even he fasts with me.

-Seema Agarwal, 60, homemaker from Kanpur

Deep conditioning

I grew up watching women in my family celebrate this festival every year. Everything from their finery to the collective rituals they practised used to be a major point of attraction for me. Watching my favourite actresses’ do it on-screen simply added to my little fantasy. I always visualised fasting it for my husband, never even sparing a single thought to its patriarchal roots. Society expects a married woman to fast, so that is exactly what many of us do.

-Aditi Kapoor, 29, homemaker from Chandigarh

Keeping tradition alive

There is no scientific evidence to support that fasting prolongs the life of my husband. Karva Chauth marks the start of the festive season. Many rituals and traditions have been lost to our fast paced lives. I view Karva Chauth as an opportunity to keep alive the fast vanishing age-old traditions, try to learn from them, and pass them onto the next generation.

-Surabhi Bhadauria, 38, educationalist from Delhi

Modern Modification

There is no denying that Karva Chauth is an inherently gendered festival that defines the woman as a sacrificial wife and puts the onus on her- to pray for and prolong the life of her husband. I do not understand the myths associated with the festival; however, faith has always been important to me and my husband. Instead of abandoning the custom, we have modified it to suit our value system. In order to support each other and eliminate the sexist aspect of it, my husband and I fast together.

-Nisha Gupta, 27, professional from Mumbai

