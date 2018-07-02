Karwaan star Dulquer Salmaan's passion for driving helps the film

Dulquer Salmaan who is all set to mark his Bollywood debut is fond of cars and owns an array of premium cars. So, the actor was the happiest as he loves long drives and road trips

Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming next titled Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar is all set to take us on an adventurous, chaotic and emotional journey. Apart from the three actors, one more thing plays a pivot role in the film, which is a car.

Director Akarsh Khurana decided to not take flights while location shifting. Instead, he chose to drive their way to shoot locations in different states. Dulquer Salmaan who is all set to mark his Bollywood debut is fond of cars and owns an array of premium cars. So, the actor was the happiest as he loves long drives and road trips.

During the entire schedule, the team had to travel a lot from Bangalore to Ooty and then Kochi, and most of the travel was completed by road. Dulquer's passion for driving made it easy for the director to craft certain scenes for the movie, which were originally not written.

While talking about the idea, Akarsh Khurana shared, "Internally, a lot of the travel (from Bangalore in Karnataka to Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Kochi in Kerala) by the cast and crew was done by road. Since the journey of the film was similar, I was keen to shoot that way. A lot of this was driving shots, but there were some unscripted moments that transpired, which were so good that they stayed in the film".

He further adds, "Dulquer loves driving, so even when it wasn't mandatory, he would happily volunteer to drive

Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which will surely be a visual delight to all the masses. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

