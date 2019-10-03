Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Anurag to confess his love to Prerna

The reboot of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. With Aamna Sharif, entering the show as Komolika, the show will now witness the budding love story of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes).

According to TellyChakkar, the upcoming episode will see Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) and Anurag having a face-off, which gives the latter confidence to win Prerna back in his life. Later, Anurag overhears Prerna confessing her love for him during the Durga Pooja celebrations. Anurag confronts her, and the two express their feelings for each other. It will be interesting to see how the love story continues.

Meanwhile, the fans of the show have another reason to celebrate. While Hina Khan quit the show recently, the show has got the vamp's replacement. The search for new Kamolia has ended, and television actor Aamna Shariff will be playing the iconic vamp.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kashish from Kahiin Toh Hoga (2003-2007), was last seen on the television screen in the 2013 show Ek Thhi Naayika. She also played a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villian, where she played the role of Riteish Deshmukh's wife in the movie. And now as Komolika, fans will get to see the actress in a negative role. Earlier, there were reports that actress-dancer Gauahar Khan is in talks to play the antagonist. According to the initial reports, Khan even gave the look test and had been in constant talks with the production house, however, she was in a dilemma given that she had other web series and projects in hand.

The search for the fresh face begun after Hina Khan, who was playing the character for some time quit the show to fulfil prior film commitments. The reboot version has Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes essaying the lead characters of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma with Karan Singh Grover, Alka Amin and Kanupriya Pandit playing supporting roles.

