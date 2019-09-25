Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Kapoor's search for Komolika ends; Aamna Sharif to play the negative character

The reboot of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. While Hina Khan quit the show recently, the show has now got the vamp's replacement. Fans have now a reason to rejoice. The search for new Kamolia has ended, and apparently television actor Aamna Shariff will be playing the iconic vamp.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kashish from Kahiin Toh Hoga (2003-2007), was last seen on the television screen in the 2013 show Ek Thhi Naayika. She also played a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villian, where she played the role of Riteish Deshmukh's wife in the movie. And now as Komolika, fans will get to see the actress in a negative role.

Speaking to The Times of India about her new role, she said, "The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

Earlier, there were reports that actress-dancer Gauahar Khan is in talks to play Komolika. According to the initial reports, Khan even gave the look test and had been in constant talks with the production house, however, she was in a dilemma given that she had other web series and projects in hand.

The search for the fresh face had begun after Hina Khan, who was playing the character for some time quit the show to fulfil prior film commitments. The reboot version has Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes essaying the lead characters of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma with Karan Singh Grover, Alka Amin and Kanupriya Pandit playing supporting roles.

