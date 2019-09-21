Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gauahar Khan to replace Hina Khan as Komolika?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is doing extremely well on the television arena and often climbs the TRP chart's ladder. The show has Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes essaying the lead characters of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. Apart from them, another pivotal character of this reboot is its antagonist, Komolika, which has become an iconic one.

Television's bahu, Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was taken onboard to play Komolika's character. After playing the character for some time, she quit the show to fulfil prior film commitments. However, now a report in Pinkvilla states that actress-dancer Gauahar Khan is in talks to play this character with grey shades.

Speaking about the same a source told the entertainment portal that the makers are keen on having Gauahar Khan onboard for Komolika. However, the actress is yet to give her nod since she has many projects in hand. "The makers are very keen on having Gauahar on-board to play Komolika on the show. Gauahar even gave the look test and has been in constant talks with the production house. The makers seem convinced and are insisting on having Khan as the new Komolika, but Gauahar is in a dilemma given that she has other web series and projects in hand. However, final talks and modalities are yet to be discussed," said the source.

Recently, Gauahar Khan lent support to her makeup artist Prasad Bhatkar's web production. As he's been part of her team for over a decade, the actor, who was in Delhi for an event, made sure to get back in time for the launch in Mumbai. Khan says, "My team is most important to me. They are family. I will always want the world for them."

Reportedly, Hina Khan has been approached for Naagin 4 and is unlikely to return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only