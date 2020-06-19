Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan shares picture of injured leg; says he has almost recovered

Actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has suffered a leg injury. The actor shared a photo of his injured leg on his Instagram story. Though he didn't say how he injured himself, the actor informed his fans that he is doing fine.

In the picture, he can be seen relaxing on a sofa, while his right leg is bandaged. He wrote, "Almost recovered (sic)".

Last month, the actor who was spending his quarantine days in Mumbai had flown from the city to Hyderabad. A fan club of the actor took to its Instagram account to share a collage of four videos where we could see the actor taking a video of himself wearing a mask for his protection. In the third video, we could see a glimpse of home-cooked biryani that looked sumptuous.

On the work front, Parth is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show has been in news recently after the makers announced that it has begun the hunt for Mr Bajaj after Karan Singh Grover, who was playing the iconic role in the show has opted out and is not willing to return to the show. The reason for Karan for opting out of the show was due to concerns about the Coronavirus crisis.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is set to resume its shoot from next week and there is a strong buzz about actor Gaurav Chopraa being finalised to replace Karan Singh Grover. While Gaurav has not refuted the news of him being approached by the makers to step into Karan Singh Grover's shoes as Mr Bajaj, he stated that he would like to give out an official statement only after Balaji Telefilms' announces it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series, which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover (who is no longer part of the show) and Aamna Sharif. The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

