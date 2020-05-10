Kashmera Shah on Sambhavna Seth: Can't believe a few of the hospitals didn't allow her in
Taking to her Instagram account, Kashmera Shah has lashed out at a few of the hospitals that denied entry to her good friend and actor Sambhavna Seth!
A few days ago, it was reported that Bigg Boss 2 fame Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital when she was unwell. This heartbreaking piece of news was announced by her husband herself through her Instagram account that worried fans to no extent. Seth, taking to her Instagram account, stated that she is absolutely well and back home, and will soon be back with her vlogs that are very popular among the netizens.
Firstly, have a look at her post right here:
Hey friends i am much better and ready to Rockk at home..See you on my vlogs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #lockdown #2020 #better #health #started #vlogging #vlogs #youtube #home #lockdownlife #grateful #gratitude Special thanks to all my friends frm the industry who were worried @soares_diandra @ikavitakaushik @kashmera1 @officialdelnaazirani @panjabikamya @memonicabedi @missnisharawal @madhhuis @zarabarringpandey @aslipandey @jaswirkaur @jasleenmatharu @ramkamalmukherjee @hitendrakapopara @bhakti_designer @nishantbhuse @ravikishann @duttaroyrinku @lovy_rohatgikohinoor @raaghavnayyar @anshumanpainuly @rajputanshumansingh @anaraguptaactress @poonamdubeyofficial @gunjanpant_official @shamunfazalbhoy @prexsp @mukeshand @iamkenferns @lizaa_malik @vindusingh @viralbhayani @richa__sondhi @shalinimittalroy @nidhijha05 @pakkhihegde @imsheenabajaj @glorryy_mohanta @debinabon @sabyasachi_satpathy @isonaliraut
And now, good friend and another actor Kashmera Shah is angry that some of the most reputed hospitals denied her entry. She was happy that her friend was back home, but also questioned the negligence of the hospital staff. She rightly questioned them for not treating patients that were suffering from a lot of other ailments and diseases apart from Coronavirus.
Have a look at the scathing post right here:
Firstly I thank God that my friend @sambhavnasethofficial is back home safe and sound. Here where we are applauding a whole lot of our health care workers for their constant fight to save Covid affected patients I am appalled to see what happened with Sam. I can't believe that a few of the reputed hospitals did not allow her in. Are there no other people suffering from other ailments? And if this can happen with a well known person then where shall the poor common man go? Have we as a nation put blinders on and are we only focused on Covid19? What about cancer and TB and the common flu? How do I protect my kids if you won't treat them for a common cold? How can you refuse treatment? Don't get me wrong I do thank the people that are risking their lives for us everyday but please give me an answer to this unfair behaviour. Wake up India #covid #coronavirus #corona #virus #ncov #news #outbreak #lockdown #covid #coronavirus #corona #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe #socialdistancing #stayathome #india #love #virus #pandemic #isolation #instagram #memes #selfisolation #jantacurfew #cov #instagood #stayhealthy
As far as the comments on the post are concerned, a woman wrote- "I have cancer and cannot go out and get myself chk. This is what our govt is doing." (sic) To which the actress replied- "that is horrifying." (sic) Another user wrote- "thank god sambhavna maam is fine." (sic)
Well, we all are happy she's back home and hale and hearty!
