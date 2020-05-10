Kashmera Shah on Sambhavna Seth: Can't believe a few of the hospitals didn't allow her in

A few days ago, it was reported that Bigg Boss 2 fame Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital when she was unwell. This heartbreaking piece of news was announced by her husband herself through her Instagram account that worried fans to no extent. Seth, taking to her Instagram account, stated that she is absolutely well and back home, and will soon be back with her vlogs that are very popular among the netizens.

Firstly, have a look at her post right here:

And now, good friend and another actor Kashmera Shah is angry that some of the most reputed hospitals denied her entry. She was happy that her friend was back home, but also questioned the negligence of the hospital staff. She rightly questioned them for not treating patients that were suffering from a lot of other ailments and diseases apart from Coronavirus.

Have a look at the scathing post right here:

As far as the comments on the post are concerned, a woman wrote- "I have cancer and cannot go out and get myself chk. This is what our govt is doing." (sic) To which the actress replied- "that is horrifying." (sic) Another user wrote- "thank god sambhavna maam is fine." (sic)

Well, we all are happy she's back home and hale and hearty!

