Kashmera Shah to launch hubby Krushna Abhishek's cousin Rishaab Chauhaan

Last seen in City Of Gold (2010), Kashmera Shah has been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye



Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah is wielding the directorial baton again to launch hubby Krushna Abhishek's cousin, Rishaab Chauhaan. The reality show contestant is enjoying making Krushna, who is also acting in the film, dance to her tunes.

Last seen in City Of Gold (2010), Kashmera has been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, but is now keen to concentrate on direction. Earlier, she had helmed a short film, Come Back To Me.

Kashmera Shah turned writer-director with a series of short films for the web in 2016. The actress describes her films to be sexually explicit. When asked if she and comedian husband Krushna Abhishek will share screen in the film, Kashmera shot back saying, "No one likes to see a real-life couple smooch on screen. It is always hotter to see others kiss."

In 2015, Kashmera confessed in an interview about having a passion of wanting to do something on the super hero lines. “I always wanted to do something similar to the way Batwoman is. The way she flies in the air, fighting the villains, it looks so much fun and challenging to execute.

Also read - Kashmera Shah shows off cleavage in hot bikini pics: 'If you have it, f*****g flaunt it'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates