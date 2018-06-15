Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead

Recounting the horror, he further said, "We were wrapping up work for the day's edition when suddenly we heard three gunshots. We spotted his body lying in a pool of blood near our office building. Both his bodyguards had also been shot."

Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office, police officers said. Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.

While one of the PSOs guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added. It was not immediately clear how many gunmen attacked Bukhari, who earlier worked with The Hindu newspaper as its Kashmir correspondent. Bukhari was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking to mid-day, Danish Bin Nabi, Op-Ed editor of Rising Kashmir, said, "He was an institution. He cannot be descibed in words. He was very supportive and a great source of motivation for young journalists. Through 'Rising Kashmir', he provided livelihood to over 100 people. With his death, we lost our happiness and peace." Recounting the horror, he further said, "We were wrapping up work for the day's edition when suddenly we heard three gunshots. We spotted his body lying in a pool of blood near our office building. Both his bodyguards had also been shot."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates