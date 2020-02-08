Kashmiri Pandit woman left distressed after watching Shikara hits out at director

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. The film has been garnering a lot of attention, both good and bad, and recently, it took a turn for the worse. A woman from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who had just watched the film at a screening, was left feeling distressed and broke down, lashing out at the director.

Chopra had screened his film at a theatre where he wanted to get a firsthand public review of the film. The woman alleged that Chopra had commercialised the issue of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s and did not portray the real suffering of the community. She alleged that issues including the genocide, mass rapes and mass murders weren't portrayed in the film.

Must Watch : Kashmiri Hindu Women Breaks down and takes on Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Shikara as @neelakantha sitting next to her tries to calm her dowm



The shocking part is Vidhu Vinod Chopra replying "Truth has two sides" pic.twitter.com/rbUeKuqVa5 — Ashish (@kashmiriRefuge) February 7, 2020

"Ye aapka commercialism aapko mubarakh ho (Congratulations on your commercialism) As a Kashmiri Pandit, I disown your film, I disown it," said the distraught woman. Chopra replied to her saying that he will work on a sequel of the film for the woman.

Trying to diffuse the situation, the director also said that "truth has two faces" and people can have different perspectives on the same issues. "Ab aapke liye Sequel two banaengey (I will make a sequel for you now)," said Chopra.

Shikara was released across the country on Friday, February 7.

