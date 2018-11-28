Kashyap, Sourabh lose to end Indian challenge at Korea Open

badminton

A former world number 6, Kashyap, who is a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, lost 17-21 21-13 8-21 to eighth seeded Lee Dong Keun of Korea in a match that lasted an hour and 19 minutes

India's campaign ended early at the Korea Open badminton tournament with Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma crashing out in the opening day of the men's singles event here on Wednesday.

Sourabh Verma, who had clinched the Dutch Open this year, also went down fighting 13-21 21-12 18-21 against Finland's Eetu Heino in a 50-minute clash.

Kashyap and Sourabh will be representing Chennai Smashers and Ahmedabad Smash Masters respectively in the Premier Badminton League starting on December 12.

