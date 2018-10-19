Kate Sharma to record statement today against Subhash Ghai in molestation case

national

Sharma has alleged that Ghai molested her during a private function

Kate Sharma has accused filmmaker Subhash Ghai of molesting her

Aspiring actress Kate Sharma is likely to record her statement against Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Friday. Sharma has alleged that Ghai molested her during a private function. "The cops had called me to record my statement, but I couldn't go as I was busy shooting. I am planning to go to Versova police station on Friday to record my statement; after that, the case will be registered," Sharma told mid-day.

On October 13, Sharma had submitted a two-page written application at Versova police station, alleging that Ghai, who was launching her in the upcoming sequel of a movie, had thrown a private party at his home, where he asked her to give him a massage and tried to grope her in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, trouble for celebrity consultant Suhel Seth seems to be mounting as well. Over the last couple of days, two more women have accused him of molesting them — model-actor Diandra Soares put up a Facebook post late on Tuesday, alleging Seth "forcibly kissed" her at a party in Delhi in 2012, while Jasmine Divekar, 44, posted on Wednesday how she was "groped" by Seth last January at a friend's house in Bandra.

