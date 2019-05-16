Katherine Schwarzenegger all praise for fiance Chris Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris

hollywood

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt parted ways in November last year, but have maintained a healthy friendship since then.

Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pic/Instagram account

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger recently revealed that she is in awe of her fiance Chris Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris. Katherine, who recently launched her podcast 'The Dog That Changed Me', showered praises on Anna for the latter's incredibly successful podcast [Unqualified], and revealed that Anna is one of the people she looks up to in the podcast world.

"I really admire all the work that she's done, and she's definitely an expert at it. Learning from her is another huge gift," People quoted Katherine, as saying, in an interview to US Weekly.

She went on to say, "I have such great people in my life that I'm able to learn from in all different areas of life and she's definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world."

The 29-year-old also revealed that she learnt the nitigrities of the podcast world from her mom as well. "My mom always offers me a huge amount of advice with everything that I do. My mom also has a podcast, so I definitely learned from her," she said.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt parted ways in November last year, but have maintained a healthy friendship since then. They are parents of a 6-year old boy, Jack.

Katherine and Chris first made headlines 10 months after the actor's separation from Anna, when they were spotted together on Father's Day having a picnic in a park in Santa Barbara.

According to a source previously cited by E! News, Katherine and Chris are planning a summer wedding in Martha's Vineyard back east, where the Kennedy family compound is located.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates