Kathua gang rape: Artists on Instagram react to the crime in a quieter way

The eight-year-old's name floats about in your head like a fly - not so long ago, buzzing around insouciantly - fallen into a cup of tea gone stale and cold. A child, who would have perhaps stared at you with demurred confusion were you to read the chargesheet for her abduction, rape, and murder to her. "Myean beyni! Emuk matlab kya chu may wann te (My sister! Tell me what does that mean)," she would have asked in Kashmiri. The case sparked widespread national outrage, and social media was taken by storm. However, amid much of the hammering that has taken place after the Kathua rape, a relatively quieter means of dissent surfaced in the form of art on Instagram. Meet its makers.

Orijit Sen,

A veteran artist based in Delhi

"I had been hearing things but I was busy with deadlines so I wasn't aware of all the details until I took a break. When I read about the case and the chargesheet, it made me sick, but then I saw her photograph and it left a deep impact. It haunted me. I added the horse because I read that she had been abducted when she was out herding horses.

It was like her guardian spirit. The wildflowers in her hand signify flowers she may have collected and the meadows around, because I read that playing in the meadows was her favourite thing to do. The shadows on her face are to obscure her identity and in all, I was just trying to capture the vulnerability and innocence of a child her age. I think to me, the image portrays a child of the meadow, returned," he explains.

Abhilash Menon,

visual artist and illustrator from Mumbai

"When the agony gets too much, the voice inside me takes over. The hands of a criminal are always eager to touch flesh, with insane brutality. Such criminals don't shy away from wearing the mask of cast, creed, colour, religion or politics - as depicted by the five fingers in the image - but when the masks come off, they are all the same.

The five fingers here are in the shape of the male genitalia, establishing the mindset of such criminals - decadent and unbeknownst to human values and pain. Irrespective of their background, they should be delivered the harshest common punishment, so that others abhor an act such as this. Punish these delinquents and bring peace to the soul of that little girl."

Sourabh Basu,

Student and Kolkata-based graphic designer

"My illustration focuses on the multiple thoughts running through her head in the moments before her death. She might have cried, struggled in pain, the pitch of her voice might have been unbearable. She might have cried out for her mother, hence the text 'Ma'.

But it also depicts that she was in a temple, a goddesse's shrine, which to most of us is also an abode of the mother. In those last minutes, she must have been filled with hatred toward the world and its cruelty."

Satish Acharya,

Well-known Kundapur-based cartoonist

"I couldn't believe that people could be so cruel to an eight-year-old. Her thoughts started haunting me. I was saddened to see that some people were shamelessly defending the rapists. I did a series of three cartoons. The first one was about how the little girl is receiving so much love from us, but what she deserves more is justice.

The next two panels are about how nothing has changed since the brutal Delhi gang rape. In spite of a revised law named after the victim, rapes continue to be used as a tool to scare and hurt women, to settle political scores, to impose age-old gender biases and caste hierarchy. What was also worrying was how divided the country was unlike in the case of Nirbhaya which was protested in one voice."

Saira Khan,

Toronto-based Health Studies and Psychology student

"This artwork is not only dedicated to the eight-year-old, but to every child who has been a victim of rape and physical and psychological harm. The news of the Kathua rape reminded me of Zainab, a six-year-old Pakistani girl who was raped and murdered in January.

The illustration is that of a faceless and nameless girl and the hashtag #Justicefor, has been left incomplete to depict that in a society where rape and violence against women is ingrained, one name can soon be replaced with another. The shards represent brutality and crimes against women and children. The use of red paint is to depict the urgency of the message," she explains.

