Kathua rape and murder case trial begins on Monday

The trial of Kathua rape and murder case, that shook the nation, begins on Monday. The case is registered against eight men, who are accused of torture and gang-rape an 8-year-old girl in a village temple for a week in January this year.

The Hearing of the case is scheduled to take place at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

According to reports, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case. The move is being seen an effort to ensure 'neutrality' in view of Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case.

In connection with the case, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed: one against eight people for allegedly being involved in the crime and another has been filed against a group of lawyers which had allegedly stopped the police from filing charge sheet against the eight accused.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, have also resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the miscreants responsible for the crime.

The alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim community, took place in the Kathua district in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

Details of the rape-murder revealed by the charge sheet triggered public and political outrage and exposed cracks in the state's ruling coalition.

