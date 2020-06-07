Katie Boulter lends a helping hand

Brit tennis player Katie Boulter, 23, has decided to be an Age UK (a charity organisation helping elderly people) volunteer during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown. Katie, 23, revealed how she is missing her Leicester-supporting grandfather Brian, 84, who she has not seen since February. "The plan is to visit and have a relationship with elderly people. I've always been close to my grandpa.

What they do is pair you with up to three people. You can go and see them, talk to them over the phone, do their shopping. Basically, just try to make their lives a bit easier. Hopefully, they won't feel so lonely. It'd be great if they're Leicester fans — I'd have a lot to talk to them. If I can help in any way then it'd make me happy," she was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

Meanwhile, Katie explained how she uses technology to keep in touch with her grandpa: "To have an extended period where I'm in the country and I can't go and see him [Brian] makes it so much harder. I've been spending a lot of time on FaceTime. I call him to make him happy. I am missing him a lot."

