Katie Price gets naughty with professional fighter on social media

British singer Katie Price reportedly exchanged romantic messages with a professional fighter named Stuart on social media before going public about her relationship with TV Reality star Carl Woods recently.

According to a report, Katie, 42, messaged Stuart on Instagram and discussed her personal life. "Katie and Stuart have lots of mutual friends and were chatting via Instagram DM from mid June before she slipped him her number just a few weeks ago," a source told British news portal, The Daily Star.

"She got very intense really quick and started telling him how she needed a 'protective proper man's man'. At the time, reports had linked her to stripper Al Warrell as they were living together so Stuart kept his distance," the source added.

"Katie insisted she was single and quickly started sending more provocative messages. She asked if he was 'a big boy down there' and joked about her sex life by saying she was bad in bed."

