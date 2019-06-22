Katrina Kaif and Badshah's unseen pictures from 200 crore royal wedding

bollywood

The king-size wedding occasion of NRI Gupta brothers at an altitude of 10,000 feet is going to be considered as a gala marriage ceremony where India's top Movie, television, and music sensations will perform

Katrina Kaif performing at the grand wedding.

Royal weddings with a glamorous touch, where celebrities from all spheres come together and have a gala time are something that we often witness in films and Television. Well, Uttarakhand's Auli, one of the most beautiful yet virgin hill stations of India, is hosting the country's most expensive wedding. The king-size wedding occasion of NRI Gupta brothers at an altitude of 10,000 feet is going to be considered as a gala marriage ceremony where India's top movie, television, and music sensations will perform. News of this luxurious occasion has already created ripples across the country.

VIPs from across the country are arriving at Dehradun from where they are escorted to the wedding destination by chopper. Bollywood sensations like Katrina Kaif and Badshah have already flown to Auli to participate in this mammoth glittering programme.



Badshah performing at the wedding.

As per the news, the first-row faces of Indian music industry, like Kailash Kher, Javed Ali along with Ash King and Abhijeet Sawant will rock the stage with their soulful voices, while models and presenters like, Roshni Chopra, Urvashi Rautela, Sana Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Naura Fatehi and others will ornament the function with their dazzling beauty.



Katrina Kaif dancing at the wedding.

Hearsays are that Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra will also wear their dancing boots for this royal wedding.

On the professional front, after delivering a blockbuster with Salman Khan in Bharat, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty. Talking about Badshah, his film's trailer, Khandaani Shafakhana with Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma released on June 21. The film encourages people to talk about sexual disabilities and the taboos surrounded around this subject.

