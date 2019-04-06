Katrina Kaif celebrates 20 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans through this video

bollywood

Katrina Kaif has become the fastest growing celebrity Indian celebrity on Instagram. She took to the photo-sharing medium to thank fans through a video from her beachy vacation

Katrina Kaif shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

The world is going digital and in India, Katrina Kaif is leading the way! The superstar recently became the country's fastest growing celebrity on Instagram. Katrina Kaif has crossed the 20 million mark on Instagram within 2 years, a phenomenal feat that no other Indian celebrity has managed to achieve.

Katrina Kaif gained double the followers in less than half the time in comparison to her contemporaries. What makes this an even bigger achievement is that from a growth perspective, apart from being the first Indian celebrity to reach the 20 million mark in record time, Katrina also leads the way even in comparison to leading male superstars on Instagram.

The actress has a lot to celebrate as the audience discovered her new side with Aanand L Rai's Zero, which was a turning point in her career. It's no surprise then that her nuanced performance bagged her nominations at the most popular award ceremonies and two big wins including Best Supporting Actor (Female) at the Zee Cine Awards and Best Actress ( Popular Choice) for Zero at the Hello! Hall of Fame.

Apart from this, she will be seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The actress keeps treating her fans with her whereabouts and gives a sneak-peek into her film's set. Katrina is currently enjoying her beachy vacation and absorbing the Maldivian sun with her friends-cum-team. Her photos from the vacation are all things love.

Katrina Kaif is on a roll as she has some big-budget films in her kitty and also purchased a luxurious car, followed by this holiday.

