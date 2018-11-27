Bharat: Katrina Kaif's curls will lock your hearts

bollywood

Katrina Kaif with her stylist. Picture courtesy/Katrina Kaif Instagram account.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is all geared up for the Delhi schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. The actor wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot of the movie in October. Raising temperatures, the 35-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram handle, striking a pose with her hair-stylist as she got decked up to shoot for the film in Delhi.

She wrote, "Delhi 4, Bharat." The Bollywood diva looked absolutely stunning with soft curls and subtle make-up. One of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year, Bharat has been creating a buzz ever since the announcement of the film. Bharat's release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 blockbuster hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat, after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his 'Karan-Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI