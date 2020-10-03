Katrina Kaif has started prepping for her superhero film, says Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina Kaif fans can rejoice as the stunning actress will soon be seen in a superhero avatar! Ali Abbas Zafar has roped in Katrina Kaif for his next, which is going to be a superhero film series!

Speaking to Hindustan Times about it, Zafar said, "If everything goes well, we should start rolling sometime in January. Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films."

He added, "Right now, I, along with my team, am working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn't have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here."

Speaking about the superhero films, Ali Abbas Zafar told mid-day, "Personally, I feel it's high time we made a larger-than-life action film with women in this country. This story has stayed with me for a long time. After watching Tiger Zinda Hai, several people told me that Katrina's fight sequence was the best part of the film. They suggested that I explore a full-blown action project with her. That's when I started writing for Katrina. She has the body type to pull this off."

Well, we sure can't wait to watch Kat flex her superhero muscles in these movies! Are you excited too?

