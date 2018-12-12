Katrina Kaif: Husn Pascham is the introduction to my character Babita Kumari

bollywood

Katrina Kaif who plays Bollywood Superstar Babita Kumari in Zero shares that the newly released song Husn Pascham is the introduction to her character in the film

Unveiling the song at a cinema hall, Katrina Kaif enthralled the audience with a sizzling live performance at the event.

Talking about the song, Katrina shares, "I am super excited about the song this is kind of a super super fun song. This song is the introduction of my character Babita Kumari ibn the film. The song is about celebrating being a woman, its about celebrating the beauty and about having a really good time". Donning her glam diva avatar from the film, Katrina looked at her stylish best as she graced the song launch event with distinctive curls and shimmery red dress.

After Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi, the makers unveiled the third song from the film Husn Parcham at an event in Mumbai where Katrina set the stage on fire with her sizzling performance. Katrina Kaif plays Bollywood Superstar Babita Kumari in the film who though enjoys the love of the nation and tremendous fame battles alcoholism.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar(Babita Kumari), Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

