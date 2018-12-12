Zero Husn Parcham Song: Katrina Kaif's sensuous moves are jaw-dropping

music

Zero's third song, Husn Parcham is out! The song describes the dual character of Babita Kumari, essayed by Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif

After releasing two songs, Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero have released yet another track, Husn Parcham. The song is picturised on Katrina Kaif’s character, Babita Kumari. The charismatic diva sweeps you off the floor with her glamorous and seductive dance.

Wath the song here:

Talking about this song, Katrina Kaif told mid-day, "This is the only time you'll see Babita, my character, in a glamorous avatar in the film."

"In reality, Babita is going through the darkest phase in her life. Her relationship is over, her career is on the downhill, and she is dejected and vulnerable," adds Kaif. Katrina plays a fading superstar in the Aanand L Rai-directed film.

The actor says that the track is proof of Rai's mastery in storytelling - it was his idea to highlight her character's dichotomy with a song. "He wanted everyone in the audience to believe that Babita is the happiest person on earth. And then, they will be shocked by her transformation in the next scene."

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on December 21, 2018.

