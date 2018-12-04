Zero Issaqbaazi song: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's dance will make you groove

bollywood

Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan/picture courtesy:Issaqbaazi song/YouTube

The makers of Zero finally released a new song titled 'Issaqbaazi' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Announcing the song, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share, "Akele chale the ishq ke safar par, karne mehboob ko raazi, dost aisa mila raah mein, kar aaye Issaqbaazi.[sic]"

The fun-filled song showcases Shah Rukh Khan matching steps with Salman Khan, glimpses of which were seen in the teaser unveiled earlier this year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a cerebral palsy patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero is one of the much awaited films of the year.

Check out the song right away:

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

