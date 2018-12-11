Katrina Kaif on Husn Parcham: Only time I'm glamorous in Zero

bollywood

First Look>> Katrina Kaif speaks about the much-anticipated glam song in her next film with Shah Rukh Khan

Kaif in the song from Zero

While Katrina Kaif is the last word in glamorous dance numbers, the actor says her latest song - Husn Pancham - from Zero holds a special significance as it beautifully showcases the duality of her character.

"This is the only time you'll see Babita, my character, in a glamorous avatar in the film," says Kaif, who plays a fading superstar in the Aanand L Rai-directed film. "In reality, Babita is going through the darkest phase in her life. Her relationship is over, her career is on the downhill, and she is dejected and vulnerable."

The actor says that the track is proof of Rai's mastery in storytelling - it was his idea to highlight her character's dichotomy with a song. "He wanted everyone in the audience to believe that Babita is the happiest person on earth. And then, they will be shocked by her transformation in the next scene."

