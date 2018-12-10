Get ready to be smitten by Katrina Kaif in Zero's latest song teaser - Husn Parcham

bollywood

Starring Babita Kumari a.k.a Katrina Kaif, the song showcases Babita as a charismatic diva. Zero's earlier songs Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi became instant hits soon after the launch, crossing over millions of views within 24 hour

Katrina Kaif in a still from the teaser

After two blockbuster songs, upcoming Bollywood movie, Zero is all set to launch its latest sizzling and glamorous song, Husn Parcham. Starring Babita Kumari a.k.a Katrina Kaif, the song showcases Babita as a charismatic diva.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share the teaser of Husn Parcham, announcing that the song will officially launch on 12th December, 2018. Shortly, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Aanand L. Rai shared the teaser links on their respective social media accounts with the hashtag #HusnParcham, which soon became a top trending hashtag in India.

Fans couldn't contain their frenzy and expressed their excitement on social media platforms within minutes of the teaser launch. The movie's earlier songs Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi became instant hits soon after the launch, crossing over millions of views within 24 hours on all social media platforms.

If you haven't seen the teaser yet, watch it here to get smitten by Katrina Kaif.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: This Is What Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Kept As A Memorabilia From Zero's Song Issaqbaazi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates