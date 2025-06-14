Breaking News
Roadside tea seller watched as son 15 was burnt alive following plane crash

Roadside tea seller watched as son, 15, was burnt alive following plane crash

Updated on: 14 June,2025 09:23 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shirish Vaktania , Nimesh Dave | mailbag@mid-day.com nimesh@mid-day.com

Mother, who sustained injuries to hands and back, is receiving treatment at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital

Roadside tea seller watched as son, 15, was burnt alive following plane crash

Akash Suresh Patni, who was trapped in the blaze that broke out after the plane crash. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Roadside tea seller watched as son, 15, was burnt alive following plane crash
A 15-year-old boy, Akash Suresh Patni, was burnt alive in front of his mother on the footpath outside the BJ Medical College hostel, where the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed on June 12. The teen’s mother, Sitaben Patni, who sustained serious burn injuries to her hands and back, was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

On Friday, members of Patni’s family provided a blood sample for DNA testing at Civil Hospital. A relative of the victims told mid-day, “The mother and son were selling tea outside the college on the footpath. Akash was helping his mother. Suddenly, a plane crashed into the building, a massive blast followed, and fire began spreading rapidly through the area. They were both trapped in the blaze.”


“Locals managed to save Sitaben and rushed her to the hospital, but they couldn’t find Akash. We asked the doctors if they had managed to retrieve his body or that of an adolescent from the spot, but they replied in the negative. Most of those who were caught in the fire are suspected to have been completely incinerated due to the intensity of the blaze,” the relative added.


