This is what Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan kept as a memorabilia from Zero's song Issaqbaazi

bollywood

Issaqbaazi from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has already garnered over 27million views going ahead to become the âchartbuster of the yearâ already

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

After immense anticipation, the makers of Zero released the chartbuster of the year ‘Issaqbaazi’ featuring the dynamic duo of Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan which has been breaking the internet ever since it hit the internet.

While the song has been creating waves, it is an unknown fact that both the actors have kept the iconic prop from the song as a memorabilia of the song.

Issaqbaazi showcases both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan twinning in a red gamcha and as a token of memory, the actors have kept the prop to themselves.

As Shah Rukh Khan did the iconic step of Salman in the song this was the best prop used by the teams as it goes with the character of Bauua Singh and gives a feel to the song

Featuring Bollywood's favourite Khan Jodi, Issaqbaazi brings back the magic of Ajay-Atul’s phenomenal music, Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar's dynamic voice along with Irshad Kamil’s high-spirited lyrics.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a CP patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates