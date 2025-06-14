Breaking News
‘She sent me a video — then everything was finished...’

Updated on: 14 June,2025 09:31 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Speaking with mid-day, Ravi Thakor said, “I was at work, and my mother was working in the college canteen. She has been a cook there for many years. Just a few minutes before the crash, my mother sent me a video of her playing with my daughter. I was so happy watching it:

Screengrab of the video that Sharlaben sent to her son Ravi, showing his daughter Abhya. Pic/By Special Arrangement

A 70-year-old woman, Sharlaben Thakor, and her two-year-old granddaughter, Abhyaben Thakor, went missing after the Air India flight crashed near the canteen area of BJ Medical College. Sharlaben was a cook at the college canteen and had been preparing meals daily for doctors and students for several years. Following the crash, Sharlaben’s son, Ravi Thakor, and daughter-in-law, Lalita, rushed to the site on Thursday to search for them but were unable to locate either. On Friday, Ravi provided a blood sample for a DNA test to help identify victims.

Speaking with mid-day, Ravi Thakor said, “I was at work, and my mother was working in the college canteen. She has been a cook there for many years. Just a few minutes before the crash, my mother sent me a video of her playing with my daughter. I was so happy watching it. But moments later, I received a call informing me that a plane had crashed into the canteen area and exploded. I rushed to the spot and found everything destroyed.”


He added, “A large part of the canteen was completely burned due to the blast and fire. I went to the hospital and checked, but so far, no child’s body has been recovered from the debris. Doctors told me that some of the children's bodies were completely charred in the incident. I am extremely worried about my daughter and my mother. I’m still holding on to hope — they might be alive. I’m waiting for a miracle.”


