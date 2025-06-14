Her brother, Jaykit Patel, had dropped her off at the airport. Before she departed, the siblings took a final photo together to mark the moment. On Friday, Jayshree’s family members arrived at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for a DNA test

Jayashree and Jaykit Patel at the airport just before her departure. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Jayashree Shantilal Patel, a 26-year-old woman who had recently married earlier this year in January, tragically died in the Air India flight accident that occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. She was returning to London for the first time since her wedding.

Her brother, Jaykit Patel, had dropped her off at the airport. Before she departed, the siblings took a final photo together to mark the moment. On Friday, Jayshree’s family members arrived at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for a DNA test. Just two hours before the crash, Jaykit had posted a photo of them on social media, tagging his sister and writing: “Happy journey, my lovely sister.”

A family member told mid-day, “Jayshree got married on January 19. Her husband had returned to London, and she was now going to join him. The entire family accompanied her to the airport and clicked photos together. Jaykit also took a photo with her. Around 2.30 pm, we received news that a flight had crashed. We tried to contact Jayshree multiple times, but her phone was not reachable.”

“When we reached the airport, it was confirmed that it was indeed the same flight Jayshree was on. The entire family is in shock. We have informed her husband in London, and he is now on his way to India. We were informed by the police on Thursday, after which we rushed to the spot. The entire family arrived at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for the DNA test,” said the family member.